Google translate came in handy for Leeds United fans in their Derby away day.

Leeds United supporters used Google translate and alcohol to ensure the parents of one of Daniel Farke's star players enjoyed their away day at Derby County.

Fans in the away section at Pride Park realised that Ao Tanaka's mum and dad were among their number and the pair were happy to pose for photos as they watched their son play his part in a 1-0 victory.

The Tanakas were then treated to an authentic travel experience as they boarded a train back to Leeds and sat in a carriage packed with celebrating Whites supporters.

Brad King was one of those pictured with Tanaka's parents and told the YEP they were 'great people' and 'such a laugh.'

"Google translate was out a few times but his mum spoke fairly decent English in fairness," he said. "They were loving his song and his dad enjoyed a couple of beers with us all."

Tanaka's father was pictured raising his beer can to toast Leeds fans in the train carriage on the way back from the win.

A Japan international, Tanaka quickly established himself as a new hero with supporters thanks to his classy performances in the middle of the pitch.

Knee injuries for Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev presented an opportunity for the 26-year-old and he has been almost ever-present in Farke's side since the start of October.

Farke has gone on record with his appreciation for Tanaka's sense of humour off the pitch as well as his performances on it next to Joe Rothwell in the midfield.

Leeds signed the 29-times capped Japan midfielder from German second tier outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf for a bargainous £2.95m as he followed childhood friend and fellow Kawasaki Frontale team-mate Kaoru Mitoma into English football.

The pair grew up in the youth academy together and Tanaka was the first to console Mitoma when he missed a penalty in Japan's World Cup 2022 round of 16 defeat by Croatia.