Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Derby County as quartet score 8/10 but one 5 and four 6s

Leeds dominated from the outset but squandered a few good chances to go ahead, Mateo Joseph firing wide from a Willy Gnonto cutback and seeing another strike from the edge the box tipped around the post for a corner.

Brenden Aaronson squandered arguably the best opportunity of the lot when blazing over from a flowing Whites counter whilst Derby threatened just once shortly before the half hour mark when a cross from Kayden Jackson went very close to finding the top corner.

The pattern of the game continued after the break but with slightly more threat from Derby yet Leeds still dominating only to see chance after chance wasted. Substitute Dan James was unable to finish the best of them, Derby keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom producing yet another save to deny James who was in one-on-one.

Yet Leeds still had well over ten minutes to make their dominance count and the Whites finally did so in the 79th minute as a beautiful passing move was finished off by Aaronson for the only goal of the game.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a second away win in quick succession for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Very little in the way of shots to save but did well with the few bits of work he had to do. Distribution was fine.

2 . Jayden Bogle 8 - Soaked up the boos and put together a really good performance. Some nice attacking play, some solid defending.

3 . Joe Rodon 8 - Used the ball cleverly in the first half to push play into the Derby half. Some big defensive interventions. Looked composed.

4 . Pascal Struijk 8 - Even when it looked like he'd made a mistake he recovered and oozed class. Solid.

5 . Sam Byram 7 - Not always able to progress attacks, had to cut back onto his right a lot but still got forward well and did the defensive side.