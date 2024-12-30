Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keeper Illan Meslier has assessed the top of the Championship’s state of play.

Whites stopper Illan Meslier has made a declaration about Sheffield United and Sunderland, outlining Leeds United’s best course of action with a Whites reminder.

Sunday evening’s clash at Derby County offered Leeds the chance to move two points clear at the top of the division after a 1-1 draw for Sheffield United in the day’s lunchtime kick-off at home to West Brom.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took full advantage, ensuring they would end the year top with a 1-0 win at Derby, after which Meslier admitted Leeds had definitely taken notice of the draw between the Blades and Baggies.

Meslier, though, has declared his view that ultimately the results of United’s rivals “don’t matter” - the Frenchman declaring his team’s intent to look after their own business in the bid to seal automatic promotion at the second attempt.

Speaking to LUTV, Meslier was asked if Leeds had taken any notice of the day’s earlier results and in particular Sheffield United’s draw.

Meslier admitted: “Yeah, I just saw that Sheffield drew but I didn't know about Stoke and Sunderland.

"But to be honest it doesn't matter, we just focus on ourselves which is the most important. Don't expect the others to do the job for you, just do your job and you will see at the end."

Meslier also saluted his side’s efforts in producing a perfect points return from their two Christmas games - in stark contrast to last year when Boxing Day’s 2-1 defeat at Preston North End was followed by another 1-0 reverse at West Brom.

Twelve months on, Sunday’s 1-0 win at Derby came hot on the heels of Boxing Day’s very comfortable 2-0 success at Stoke City.

Pressed on his side’s perfect six point Christmas return, Meslier said: “Just remember last season it wasn't the case.

"We lost twice and this season I knew that if you arrive to finish on the 26th and 29th of December with two wins you will improve a lot in the table and this is what we have done so many compliments to the team because when you compare it with last season it is a good improvement so I'm very proud of that."