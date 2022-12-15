Mel B has reassured James Corden that she loves him dearly despite taking aim at the Gavin and Stacey star in recent weeks.

The Spice Girl, 49, from Leeds, took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of herself alongside the Late Late Show host with the caption: "@j_Corden I love you dearly haha remember we have the same silly humour, right?"

It comes after she named him as one of the biggest “d***heads” in showbiz during an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show.

Mel was a guest on Corden’s The Late Late Show in 2016 and again in 2018. (Picture: Instagram/@officialmelb)

The singer’s dig at Corden seemed to stem from his treatment of others as she claimed "he hasn’t been very nice".

She explained: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with, whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

The Late Late show host came under fire in October and was branded a “tiny cretin of a man” over his alleged treatment of staff at New York restaurant Balthazar.

The 44-year-old addressed the incident during an episode of his talk show, saying it was “never my intention” to upset staff and acknowledged that he had been “ungracious”.

James Corden and Mel B (Getty Images)

This week, Mel revealed that her comments on The Big Narstie Show were meant to be a joke but said it is "important to stay humble and be kind".

"Well, for start, that was a tongue-in-cheek joke that I said James Corden and Geri," Mel told Fox News Digital.

"But I mean, I do meet… so many people in the industry that are just not very nice either because their egos [are] ridiculously inflated or they’re just believing their own hype," the singer shared. "So I do think it’s important to stay humble and just be kind."

Mel, known as scary spice, was a guest on Corden’s The Late Late Show in 2016 and again in 2018.