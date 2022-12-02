Melanie Brown, aka scary spice, has labelled James Corden one of the biggest “d***heads” in showbiz, along with her fellow Spice Girl bandmate Geri Horner (Halliwell) and Jessie J.

The Spice Girl, 47, from Leeds, made the comments during an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show.

When co-host Mo Gilligan asked her: “Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?”, she did not hold back with her response.

“So, there’s a few,” she said, before reeling off: “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J... and me.”

Spice Girls (Getty Images)

Gilligan replied: “But Geri – she’s your bandmate,” to which Mel B said: “I know. I love her to bits, but she’s really f***ing annoying.”

The comment about her bandmate may have been light-hearted, but it will fuel rumours that the pair have been in a silent feud.

Last month, Mel B shared a throwback snap of the Spice Girls without Geri Horner to Instagram before failing to appear at Geri’s 50th birthday celebrations along with her other bandmates.

When quizzed by Big Narstie on what James Corden had done to be added to the list, Mel claimed he “has not been very nice.”

The singer explained: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with, whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Spice Girl Melanie Janine Brown, known as Mel B. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Late Late show host came under fire in October and was branded a “tiny cretin of a man” over his alleged treatment of staff at New York restaurant Balthazar.

The 44-year-old addressed the incident during an episode of his talk show, saying it was “never my intention” to upset staff and acknowledged that he had been “ungracious”.

Mel B caused confusion on The One Show last week as she tried to walk off-set prior to the hosts announcing the next segment.

