Mel B defends ‘tongue in cheek joke’ stating James Corden and Geri Horner are ‘biggest d***head’ celebs

Mel B: “I do think it’s important to stay humble and just be kind”

By Kian Rains
7 hours ago - 2 min read

Mel B has insisted her comments about James Corden, Geri Horner and Jessie J were meant in a lighthearted manner.

The Spice Girl, 47, from Leeds, recently sparked rumours of a feud after appearing on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show, where co-host Mo Gilligan asked her: “who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?”.

The singer did not hold back as she listed James Corden, fellow Spice Girls bandmate Geri Horner (Halliwell), Jessie J and herself among the biggest “d***heads” in showbiz.

Geri Horner and Mel B (Getty Images)

Mel B said she loves Geri, but she’s really f***ing annoying,” and claimed that James “has not been very nice.”

She explained: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with, whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Mel B previously took aim at Jessie J, 34, during an interview on Heart Breakfast in 2019, where she described her as one of the most overrated singers around.

The Price Tag singer responded with several Instagram videos of her singing with the caption: ‘“Overrated” *Mel B Voice*.’

Mel, who is also known as Scary Spice, has now revealed that her comments on The Big Narstie Show were meant to be a joke but says it is "important to stay humble and be kind".

James Corden (Getty Images)
"Well, for start, that was a tongue-in-cheek joke that I said James Corden and Geri," Mel told Fox News Digital.

"But I mean, I do meet… so many people in the industry that are just not very nice either because their egos [are] ridiculously inflated or they’re just believing their own hype," the singer shared. "So I do think it’s important to stay humble and just be kind."

Mel is currently over in the states working on VH1’s 'A New Diva’s Christmas Carol' - a modern take on the classic tale by Charles Dickens.

The movie, executive produced by Idris Elba, stars Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens and Mckenzie Small, among others.

