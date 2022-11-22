Emma Bunton has revealed that the Spice Girls have to refrain from telling Mel B information they want to keep a secret as the singer has a tendency to let slip.

The Spice Girl, 46, from London, appeared on ITV’s This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to promote her festive tour coming to the UK.

She was asked if there were plans for a Spice Girl documentary, which Melanie Brown, also known by the monikers Mel B and Scary Spice, had spoken about in July.

“We have been in talks about doing a doc, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” Emma said.

Melanie Brown teases a Spice Girls’ reunion. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Emma Bunton, who is also known as Baby Spice, explained that she and the other Spice Girls love how “excited” Mel B gets about plans, but joked that the 47-year-old singer from Leeds can not keep secrets.

“But if we want anything to be kept a secret, we don’t tell her,” Emma said.

There are fresh rumours that the Spice Girls are hitting the road in 2023 - following a tease from none other than Scary Spice.

Mel B had previously reunited with former bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Melanie C for a UK stadium tour in 2019.

It was set to include Victoria Beckham, but she chose not to attend due to commitments with her company and family.

Speaking about the rumours, Emma Bunton said: “There are things in the pipeline, and we’d love to do something together again – all of us.”

Mel B was not in attendance when the other four members of the group recently got together to celebrate the belated 50th Birthday of Geri Horner.

Spice Girls (Getty Images)

Mel B recently announced that she was newly engaged to her hairdresser boyfriend, Rory McPhee, 36.

Rory popped the question with a £100,000 diamond ring at the luxury country hotel Cliveden House in Berkshire.

Mel said her bandmates gave Rory their seal of approval and were pushing for them to be an item before they were romantically involved.

She claims Emma Bunton and Mel C were so happy about the news of the engagement they cried.

Melanie is now set to appear in a three-part travel series on the BBC called Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip.