Mel B teases ‘exciting plans’ for Spice Girls reunion

Mel B, had previously reunited with former bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Melanie C for a UK stadium tour in 2019. This tour was also originally set to include Victoria Beckham, but she chose not to attend, due to commitments with her company and family.

Now, after three years, there are fresh rumours that the Spice Girls are hitting the road in 2023 - following a tease from none other than Scary Spice.

Melanie Brown, 47, who lives in Leeds, recently spoke with HELLO! Magazine , and announced that she was newly-engaged to her hairdresser boyfriend, Rory McPhee, 36.

Melanie Brown teases a Spice Girls’ reunion. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

During the interview she also teased about the future of the Spice Girls, she said: “We’ve got exciting plans, so watch out. But I’m the one who is always in trouble for shooting my mouth off, so I’d better leave it at that.”

The other four members of the group recently got together to celebrate the belated 50th Birthday of Geri Horner. However, newly-engaged Melenie Brown was not in attendance, but was sorely missed by her bandmates who posted themselves on social media - dancing to their 1996 hit song, Say You’ll Be There.

Brown along with her bandmates are currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping album ‘Spiceworld.’

The Spice Girls previously reunited to perform during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London on August 12, 2012. (Photo credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/GettyImages)

Fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, 46, recently opened up about how the group would spend their days in the studio, drinking alcohol because they could "get away with anything."

She said: "We used to have a brilliant time and we used to sometimes go out so late, have a few hours sleep then get back on stage, it was bad. When we were in the studio we drank a lot. The 90s were the best for that, you could get away with anything!"

What’s next for Melenie Brown?

Melanie is set to appear on a three-part travel series on the BBC called Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip.

In the new show, we will see three generations of female celebrities, in the form of Ruby Wax, 69, Melanie Brown, 47, and Emily Atack, 32, going on a great American adventure together.

The trio will combine forces as they re-trace the footsteps of Isabella Bird, who was an inspiring 19th century British explorer.

Whilst travelling alone, Bird crossed the American Wild West, climbed mountains, killed rattlesnakes and even faced grizzly bears. All during a time which was considered a very restrictive era for women in Britain.

Wax, Brown and Atack will draw upon the experiences that she documented in her 1873 book, A Lady’s Life In The Rocky Mountains - and have their own adventure.