Mel B is set to join a star-studded line up of singers, actors, reality TV personalities, and athletes in the first season of America’s version of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Spice Girl, 47, from Leeds, is among a host of celebrities who have signed up to take on some of the toughest tests that they will ever experience in their lives.

American Television network Fox has created their own version of the UK’s popular Channel 4 reality TV show, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Just like the UK series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will see 16 celebrities dropped in the Jordanian desert to take on gruelling, quasi-military training challenges.

Melanie Brown attends The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The confirmed cast includes, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, former Olympic gymnast Nastia Lukin, NBA player Dwight Howard, and reality TV stars Kenya Moore and Kate Gosselin.

The same four SAS instructors from the UK’s show are also in this version, with former marine Sgt Rudy Reyes , Ex SAS Sgt Major Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham , former British soldier Jason Fox , and Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke .

Mel B, who can currently be seen on BBC travel show, trailblazers, took to her Instagram stories to share a teaser posted by SAS instructor, Rudy Reyes.

The teaser opens with Rudy Reyes saying: “These celebrities will step into our world, a world that’s full of shock and pain.”

Addressing the celebrities, he adds: ”This is not an adventure race, no-one is coming to save you, we will suffer together - that’s the only way through.”

Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham tells contestants: “If you were to die, then that is nature’s way of saying you have failed.”

In the teaser, a tearful Mel B can be seen in the interrogation room, where she is asked: “Why are you here?”

To which she openly replies “For 10 years, I was in a really abusive relationship. This is about taking back my own power.” The Leeds-born singer is then seen jumping out of a helicopter.

According to the creators at Fox, the stars won’t face votes or eliminations each week. Instead, survival is the goal: "No prize, no ego, no holding back."

One main difference in the American version is there will be no elimination rounds, although contestants can choose to withdraw at any time. This means that all the ‘wins’ will be dependent on each contestant’s own willpower to stay in the game.