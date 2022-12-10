Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has announced she is pregnant with her first child during last night’s Gogglebox episode. The shock reveal saw Ellie tell viewers she is expecting a baby with long-term boyfriend Nat Eddleston, who was fighting for his life following a horror car crash earlier this year.

Gogglebox fans watched as the 31-year-old hairdresser from Leeds joyfully showed her ultrasound picture to her sister Izzie as she revealed the news to viewers. Ellie joked: "I went for a scan on Saturday. It looks like a jellied alien!

"When I showed mum the picture she said ‘Oh can I take a picture and you didn’t even look at it for two minutes," to which Izzie responded: "I did! I told you where the things were, I’ll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy."

The news comes just months after Ellie’s partner, Nat, was left fighting for his life after being hit by a car in March this year. Nat was left needing treatment in intensive care after suffering from a broken neck and back, and both lungs collapsing as a result of his injuries. Ellie and her sister Izzi briefly left the Channel 4 show while they supported Nat in the hospital, but as his condition improved, the pair returned to screens in May.

Messages of congratulations from fans of the show came in for Ellie, with Diane Johnson posting on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s page: “Congratulations Ellie Warner I'm so happy for you x”

Gloria Land said: “Brilliant news for Ellie she's been through a tough time bless her xxxx”

One person responded to the news on Twitter: “congratulations Ellie on the news of your pregnancy, couldn't believe it when I saw tonight's episode.. Aunty Izzie gonna be amazing just like you xx”

Another viewer posted: “Congratulations to Ellie & Nat..what an exciting way to end the year.”