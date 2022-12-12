Married at First Sight couple Matthew Jamerson and Daniel McKee have announced their “amicable” decision to split after two years.

Matt, 40, from Leeds, met his partner Dan, 28, on the Channel 4 reality show in 2021 when they became the first same sex couple to appear on Married at First Sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emotional Instagram post, Daniel McKee shared that the couple are “better as friends”. This comes just two months after they shared their plans to have a real wedding following the reality show.

A joint Instagram statement was announced by the couple on Sunday (11 December) night with a photo of the couple.

Speaking to his followers, Dan said: “Hey guys! As you all know, we have been on an incredible adventure together the last two years and we have given ourselves every opportunity to make things work as a couple, but over the last few months we have realised that we are actually better as friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Break ups are never easy, even when amicable, but we can’t thank you enough for your support and kindness following our journey together.

“There’s nothing but love and good energy between us, and we feel very lucky to have found each other in our lives. Just sadly not as a couple! And although we are parting ways, we will always continue to support one another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew and Daniel met during the 2021 series of Married at First Sight, where they were paired together by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

The couple were previously living together on the Northern Irish coast, near to where Daniel is from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew and Daniel had only recently shared their plans to have a real wedding, following their marriage on the Channel 4 reality show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in October, Matt told OK! Magazine about the couple’s desire to have another wedding, saying: "We were at one of Dan’s friend’s weddings recently and we got chatting with a wedding planner. It’s definitely something we’re thinking about.

“I would love it and I know Dan would as well. But we’re in no rush, we’re embracing what we have together right now. We’ve gone through this immensely intense experience”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Dan adding that another wedding was “on the cards” but the couple want to focus on travelling together first.

The couple have been sharing the last two years of their lives with their followers over on Instagram, including their intentions to run a marathon in January (@matt_d_jameson - Instagram)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in July, Dan shared with BelfastLive that joining the show was the “best decision I ever could have made."

Matt had moved from Leeds to Portstewart where he was helping run Daniel’s business Wildbay Retreats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have seen an outpouring of love following their split, including from MAFS expert Paul C Brunson who commented on the Instagram announcement, saying: “I loved you both before you met, loved you while you were together, and I will love you apart”.