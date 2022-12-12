The documentary, titled ‘Ultra 7 in 7 - The Inside Story’, follows Sinfield in his running of seven ultra marathons in seven days, an achievement that raised over £2.2m for motor neurone disease charities. His fundraising work has been inspired by his close friend and former teammate Rob Burrow’s MND diagnosis in 2019.

Leeds-based video production company RAM Films joined the former England international rugby league player on his journey and have said the 90-minute film will feature exclusive interviews, audio recordings and footage that has never been seen before. Head of production at RAM Films, Jimmy Bray, said: "We’re absolutely delighted to host this event, highlighting Kevin and his team's heroic efforts whilst supporting the MND Association. The premiere is a celebration of Kevin’s trilogy of challenges and a fitting way to crown his and the team's achievements."

A VIP premiere will be hosted at the Everyman cinema in Trinity Leeds at 7pm on Thursday, January 19. Tickets for the premiere are available for £45 plus VAT per person and include screening entry, refreshments, entry into a prize raffle for signed memorabilia, and an exclusive event wristband. The ticket also includes a meet and greet with Sinfield and his fundraising companions, as well as photograph opportunities. The event will support the Motor Neurone Disease Association and tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite.