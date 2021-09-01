Four couples have been paired up so far, including the first gay couple of the show. Photo: E4

Matt, 39, joined the series looking for love after his last relationship ended when his partner did not want children.

The charity worker from Leeds quit his previous corporate job after his father was diagnosed with cancer, and was inspired to work in the charity sector.

He is looking for a partner to grow old and have children with- and is hoping he has found that in Northern Irish lad Daniel.

Daniel, 27, married Matt in last night's episode of the show.

Despite an age gap of over 10 years, the couple feel confident that they can make the marriage work after it was revealed last night that they both share strong family values.

In tonight's episode Matt and Daniel, alongside the other three couples now paired up in the series, embark on their honeymoon to see if their marriage stands the test of time.

Neither of the pair have revealed anything on their social media accounts to indicate if they are still together.

There are still four more couples to be paired up in the series.

See the full list of contestants here.You can watch tonight's honeymoon episode on E4 at 9pm, with new episodes being shown from Monday to Thursday.

Episodes will be available to watch after they have aired on the streaming service All 4.