The show returns next month with eight couples getting hitched. Photo: E4

The new series is set to be slightly different from previous years, with the biggest change being that the contestants will no longer get legally married when they first meet.

The couples will instead take part in a lifelong commitment ceremony similar to a wedding.

On top of this major change, couples will also be required to live with the other contestants in the show and host weekly dinner parties.

This season will also see the first same-sex couple of the show.

To advise each new couple, Married at First Sight Australia expert Melanie Schilling and sex and relationship therapist Charlene Douglas will be on call alongside Celebs Go Dating star Paul Brunson.

There are 21 episodes in total in the new series, with episodes debuting weekly on E4 before being available on demand on Channel 4's streaming service All 4.

The series starts on September 3 at 9pm on E4.

Here's the full list of contestants set to appear in the series next month.

Who are the grooms?

Adam, 26, an electrician from Doncaster.

Ant, 28, works in business development and is from Manchester.

Daniel, 27, from Northern Ireland.

Luke, 36, a care home manager and fireman from Cardiff.

Robert, 26, a business protection specialist from Dorset.

Franky, 47, a strength and conditioning coach from Dubai.

Matt, 39, a charity worker.

Jordan, 27, from Cardiff.

Joshua, 26, from West London.

Who are the brides?

Megan, 25, a wellness coach from Stoke.

Amy, 34, a sports journalist from Cornwall.

Marilyse, 36, a personal trainer from Yorkshire.

Nikita, 26, from County Durham.

Morag, 31, a veterinary nurse from Essex.

Alexis, 28, a model from London.

Tayah, 25, an estate agent from Welwyn Garden City.

Married at First Sight U.K. starts Monday September 3 on E4 and All 4 at 9pm.