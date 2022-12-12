Cher has announced that her famous mother, Georgia Holt, passed away at the age of 96.

The American singer-songwriter, 76, shared the news of her mothers death with her 4 million social media followers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, The If I Could Turn Back Time singer wrote: “Mom is gone”.

Cher’s spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg later confirmed the news to the Washington Post on Sunday.

Georgia was admitted to a hospital with pneumonia in September, however her cause of death has not been revealed.

Singer/actress Cher and mom Georgia Holt pose as Cher is immortalized with hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was Georgia Holt married to?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress was married six times, including twice to Cher’s father, John Paul Sarkisian.

Both of their marriages, in 1946 and 15 years later in 1965, only lasted one year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After their marriage collapsed the first time in 1947, Georgia briefly placed Cher in a Catholic orphanage as she struggled with being a single mother.

She later married actor John Southall in 1951 and the pair had a daughter, Georganne, before divorcing in 1955.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1957 and 1961, Georgia was married to Joseph Harper Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1961, she married bank manager Gilbert Hartmann LaPiere, who legally adopted Cher and Georganne, changing their surnames to LaPiere.

The actress’s final husband was Hamilton T. Holt who she married in 1970, and remained with for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia began dating Craig Spencer in 1976, and despite never getting married, the pair remained in a relationship until her death.

What was Georgia Holt famous for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia began singing on an Oklahoma City radio station when she was six-years-old, and by age 10 had sung with Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys.

In 1950, she made her movie debut in A Life of Her Own, but was uncredited. She received her first movie credit later that year as Grandpop’s Girl in Watch the Birdie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She released her album Honky Tonk Woman, which includes a duet with Cher, in 2013 - despite recording it in 1982.

That same year, Cher was the executive producer of a documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher - which Georgia was the subject of.

Advertisement Hide Ad