Matt, who is from Leeds, is taking part in the challenge as a thank you to the charity - which supported his dad when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Joined by his husband Daniel, he will walk 11,000 steps a day to pay tribute to more than 11,000 men who die from prostate cancer every year in the UK.

The pair made history as the show's first ever same-sex couple and their relationship has gone from strength-to-strength since; Matt has moved to Daniel's home in Northern Ireland and they plan to buy a house together this year.

Married at First Sight UK stars Daniel McKee, left, and Matt Jameson who is from Leeds

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and the pair hope to raise more awareness of the signs of the disease and those who are most at risk.

Matt, who worked in the charity sector before appearing on the Channel 4 show, said: "When my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer it was a real shock – and it would be a total gamechanger for me.

"The care and attention he received convinced me that the charity sector, specifically cancer charities, was the place to work, and I’ve never looked back.

"The thing with cancer is people always look at it and maybe don’t think it will affect them, but my dad’s diagnosis opened my eyes, and the work of Prostate Cancer UK will always be hugely important to me."

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime (Photo: PA Wire/Kirsty O'Connor)

The charity has joined forces with the NHS to launch a campaign to find more than 14,000 men in the UK who need treatment for prostate cancer but have not yet come forward.

New NHS England figures show urological cancer referrals in Yorkshire have dropped by 16 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

More than 58,000 men in England have begun treatment for prostate cancer since April 2020, but that’s 14,000 fewer than would have been expected compared with pre-pandemic numbers.

Matt urged men to use the charity's online risk checker and seek their GP if they have any concerns.

"Hearing the latest statistics about prostate cancer referrals during the pandemic is a real concern," he added.

"Thousands of men have not yet started treatment in this time and the thought of more men suffering like my dad means it’s time to take action.

"The risk checker will take around 30 seconds and could save your life, so I’d urge men to take the initiative, read up and get involved.

"There’s many other events that they do too, including March the Month, which I’m delighted to have signed up for.

"It will give us time to reflect on our own connection to prostate cancer and get out in the fresh air.

"I’m really looking forward to supporting this great charity and look forward to sharing our journey during the month.”

Men over 50, black men, or those whose father or brother had the disease are at even greater risk.

Prostate Cancer UK's acting chief executive, Nicola Tallett, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, but the pandemic has meant thousands of men have not come forward for diagnosis and could be missing out on life-saving treatment.

“Although thousands of men are still being treated each month, if things don’t change soon, the number of men missing out will continue to grow.

“Men have been telling us they haven’t wanted to 'bother' their GP during the pandemic – particularly if they don’t have any symptoms, which is the case for most men with early prostate cancer.

"This means men at higher risk of the disease are not having those vital conversations about their risk that can lead to a diagnosis.

“That’s why we’re working with NHS England to raise awareness and encourage men to take our risk checker to find out more about their risk and what they can do about it.”