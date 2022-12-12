Mike Tindall has had a busy weekend spent enjoying the snow with his family in Gloucestershire.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, is married to Zara (nee. Phillips) who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and the daughter of Princess Anne. The couple have three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, who are rarely seen in the public eye.

Mike took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video driving around the Gloucestershire countryside covered in a blanket of snow with his 564,000 followers.

The video featured Michael Buble’s rendition of ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’ as he drove through the wintry scene.

Mike, who recently came fourth in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! shared the video with the caption: “Gloucestershire country side looking good!! Great afternoon messing around in the snow!”

He racked up over 31,000 likes on the post and a flood of comments from others who have had snow fall in their area.

Although he did not show Zara or their three children, the former rugby player hinted that the family had been enjoying the colder weather together.

After spending several weeks in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, away from his young family, Mike has been spending quality time with his children.

On Friday, the former rugby player shared a photo on his instagram stories of himself and one of his daughters with their fingernails painted

Alongside the photo that did not show their faces, Mike gushed that they had had a “fun dad daughter day” and were enjoying “sushi and nails” together.

In the sweet photo, Mike shared his aquamarine nails alongside his daughter’s dark blue set.

Mike shared a sweet post on his Instagram stories where he shared he had been painting his nails with one of his daughters (@mike_tindall12 - Instagram)

Mike’s family, including wife Zara flew to Australia to meet their dad as he left the I’m A Celeb jungle and they spent some quality time down under.

The family packed in lots of adventures in Australia, where the couple initially met in 2003 during the Rugby World Cup.

Mike and his family of five enjoyed a day at Sea World and the rugby player was seen doting on his youngest daughter Lena, with the pair sharing a sweet kiss.

Mike Tindall has been sharing photos into his private life, including being reunited with wife Zara after leaving the jungle (@mike_tindall12 - Instagram)

The weekend of fun is set to continue as Zara’s mother Princess Anne celebrates her 30th wedding anniversary to Sir Timothy Laurence today (December 12).

Anne met her husband when he was a commander in the Royal Navy and was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

In 1989, their relationship progressed, three years after Timothy Laurence was appointed as an equerry to the Queen, meaning he was a senior attendant to her majesty.