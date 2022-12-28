Helen Skelton has shared snaps from her first Christmas as a single mother following her split from ex-husband Richie Myler earlier this year.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, did not let her heartbreak ruin Christmas as she enjoyed a family day out with her children, who she shares with ex Richie Myler.

She took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of her three children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and one-year-old Elsie, meeting Santa Clause.

Helen took her three children to meet Santa over Christmas. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

In another snap, she cuddled her baby daughter Elsie in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree on her first Christmas.

She captioned the post: “Magic #firstchristmas #christmastree.”

Helen made headlines in April when she announced her separation from Leeds Rhinos player Richie Myler, 32.

The former Blue Peter presenter confirmed that the rugby star had left the family home but that they would continue to “co-parent”.

Richie then began dating Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill.

In October, Richie and his new girlfriend announced they were expecting a baby.

Helen finished as a runner up in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

She recently revealed on the Lorraine show that Strictly has helped her mend her broken heart.

Ranvir Singh said: "We all saw you mending a completely broken heart live on TV week after week, just slowly putting your heart back together.”

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez made it to the final

Helen responded: "I just wanted to make my kids proud, and every day I have been going to work over the last three months, they have said are you trying to win the glitter ball mummy and I’ve said I’m trying to win the glitter ball baby. So yeah, we didn’t quite bring home that trophy, but we made memories that will last a lifetime.

"If I could bottle the energy from Saturday night, that would get me through any dark day because it was just the most wonderful feeling, and it goes to show what happens when you surround yourself with good people."

