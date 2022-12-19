Ranvir Singh showed her admiration for Helen Skelton as the Strictly star joined her via live stream on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.

The TV presenter, 45, from Preston, who is standing-in for Lorraine Kelly on the daytime show during the festive period, spoke to Helen following her impressive 13 weeks spent on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

She gushed how the mother-of-three was able to mend her broken heart live on TV, after splitting from her Leeds Rhinos husband Richie Myler. The couple had been married for eight years, when they announced their split in April this year.

Ranvir said: “We all saw you mending a completely broken heart live on TV week after week, just slowly putting your heart back together - I think that’s why everybody wanted you to win for them.

BBC handout photo of Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the dress rehearsal of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Issue date: Saturday December 17, 2022.

“So many people have been through what you have been through and you represented them, so many people who needed to put their life back together. I applaud you for what you have done.”

Helen responded: “I just wanted to make my kids proud and every day I have been going to work over the last three months they have said ‘are you trying to win the glitter ball mummy’ and I’ve said ‘I’m trying to win the glitter ball baby’. So yeah we didn’t quite bring home that trophy but we made memories that will last a life time.

"If I could bottle the energy from Saturday night that would get me through any dark day because it was just the most wonderful feeling and it goes to show what happens when you surround yourself with good people."

The conversation came after Helen’s journey on the BBC show came to an end at the weekend.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, took to social media to congratulate her fellow finalists, as well as wildlife cameraman Hazam Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal who took home the Glitterball Trophy.

The mother-of-three posted a reel on Instagram showing “some moments” from her Strictly journey, most of which included her dance partner Gorka Marquez.

In the lengthy caption, Helen thanked the Spanish professional and described him as “the man of the hour”.

The former Blue Peter presenter wrote: “Probably going to be a bit of strictly spam on here for a while. Sorry about that. Random reel of some moments that made me smile.

“Huge congratulations @jowitaprzystal and @hamzayassin90 you’ve been brill all series! @mollyrainford @gkx_carlos your next chapters will be epic. @fleureast @vitocoppola you will always be the people I try to be more like.

“But the man of the hour for me is Mr @gorka_marquez I will be forever proud of how hard we worked, how we carried ourselves and how far we went. For me the reaction in that room said everything we didn’t need to. I will be forever grateful for your friendship and how you have kept my counsel. We didn’t take the ball but we did blow the roof off that place and that is a feeling I will NEVER forget.

“Thank YOU for getting us to the final your messages and support have given us this adventure. #strictly #strictlycomedancing”

Gorka also used Instagram to congratulate the other contestants, as well as to thank his Strictly partner and those who worked behind the scenes.

Alongside a carousel of photos, the Spanish dancer said he was “grateful” to have danced with Helen as he thanked her for “the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats, car journeys”.

The father-of-one wrote: ““Oh… Where to start, It’s has been a incredible journey. I feel so grateful I got not only to dance with you @helenskelton but also to be by your side in your own personal journey and see your transformation from day one. Thank you for all the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats, car journeys.

“Like I said yesterday In the show you’re a special person who light up a room when walks in and I am so proud you got to smile and shine again. 💙 I’ve loved every single moment dancing with you and I am so proud of us until the last dance! You’re a Star

“Big congratulations!!👏🏻 to the @bbcstrictly champions @jowitaprzystal @hamzayassin90 you guys have been amazing the whole series and deserve it.

“Congrats to the other couples in the Final @vitocoppola @fleureast @gkx_carlos @mollyrainford it has been a pleasure to share the floor with you guys.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez pictured with the prestigious trophy - but who will be crowned the winner?

“Thank you to everyone that works in the show. from production, dance team, cameras, wardrobe, hair& make-up You guys are legends and I am so grateful to be part of the Best show in tele. @sarahjamesface @jack.will.g thank you for your trust in me. 🙏🏻💙

“And to all of you guys! The biggest THANK YOU, because without you we wouldn’t be here and your lovely messages of support means the world🙏🏻💙 Strictly 23 lets go!!! In the mean time Keep dancing!! 🕺🏽”

One of Helen’s final dances, to Mein Herr from Cabaret, was said to have sent a message to her ex husband, after she lip synced the lyrics ‘you’re better off without me’ into the camera.