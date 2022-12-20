Strictly Come Dancing: finalists including Helen Skelton join arena tour line up alongside winner Hamza Yassin
Kai Widdrington will replace Gorka Marquez as Helen Skelton’s dance partner
Strictly Come Dancing finalists Helen Skelton and Fleur East have confirmed that they will join the line up for the 2023 UK arena tour.
Helen, 39, from Cumbria, spent 13 weeks dancing alongside Gorka Marquez on the BBC show, but is now set to dance with new partner Kai Widdrington. Meanwhile, Hits Radio Breakfast Show host Fleur, 35, from London, will reunite with Vito Coppola after their high-scoring partnership in the series.
The tour announcement comes after wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball trophy with his partner Jowita Przystal on Saturday.
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin, and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will also return to the dance floor.
Helen said: “Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I’m so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can’t wait.”
Fleur added: “As a huge Strictly fan, being part of the TV competition has been an unbelievable experience and I’m absolutely over the moon to have the chance to get back into those fabulous sequinned outfits for the live tour next year.”
Janette Manrara will host the tour, whilst judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke are also set to be a part of the tour.
Where will the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour visit?
The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour will run from 20 January to 12 February.
Live shows will take place at Birmingham Utilita Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Leeds First Direct Arena, Manchester AO Arena, Sheffield Utilita Arena, Newcastle Utilita Arena, London O2 Arena, and Belfast SSE Arena, before ending at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.