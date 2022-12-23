Gorka Marquez has broken his silence after it was revealed that he will not be joining Helen Skelton as her partner in the Strictly Come Dancing UK arena tour.

The professional dancer, 32, from Spain, commented on the official Strictly Come Dancing Live Instagram account, when the full line-up of couples was announced.

The Strictly tour usually consists of the years’ finalists as well as a few other audience favourites from the most recent series.

Finalists including Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu have confirmed that they will be taking part, however fans were left disappointed when Gorka was not named alongside Helen Skelton.

Finalist Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola were the last couple to be announced, joining Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Fan favourite Helen Skelton has joined the lineup, but will be partnering with Kai Widdrington , instead of her professional dance partner on the show, Gorka Marquez.

Gorka showed his support for the new pairing by sharing a series of clapping hand emojis in the comments section below the announcement.

Fans were quick to notice Gorka’s absence from the line-up, with one fan writing: “No Gorka ? Kai lovely but Helen and Gorka go together , no one else could do their couples dance like them”

Strictly professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

Loyal fans chimed in to reveal that Gorka is booked on a live tour in February and March 2023, with fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer .

The tour, Firedance reignite 2023 , will see the Strictly pros in a captivating, passionate dance off inspired by Romeo & Juliet, Moulin Rouge, Carmen, and West Side Story. Tickets are available now at venues across the country, including The Grand Opera House in York and Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

This is now the third series where Gorka has failed to win the glitterball trophy after making it to the final. Many appeared to see his disappointment the moment he lost out yet again, when Hamza won the 20th series.

Spotting his reaction, one fan commented: "Gorka can’t hide his feelings at all …I feel you hun #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing."

Whilst another wrote: "Gorka looks like he’s about to whack someone! How about celebrating with your friends?! #Strictly."

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez made it to the final

Gorka went on to praise Hamza on his win and hinted that he will attempt to raise the glitterball trophy again next year.

The Strictly pro, wrote: “The biggest THANK YOU, because without you we wouldn’t be here and your lovely messages of support means the world. Strictly 23 lets go!!! In the meantime Keep dancing!!”