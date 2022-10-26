Helen Skelton has continued to impress the judges as BBC Strictly Come Dancing enters its sixth week.

The TV presenter, 39, has been partnered with Spanish professional dancer Gorka Márquez - who is yet to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Each week the celebrity contestants and their partners practice and perfect a dance routine, which they then perform to a live audience and the four judges.

Helen Skelton. (Pic credit: BBC)

Whilst Helen is at rehearsals and shows in London, her parents are looking after her three children in Cumbria, following her move back home after splitting from Leeds Rhinos ex-husband Richie Myler.

Depending on how many weeks the Blue Peter presenter makes it through the show, the types of dances she may have to perform include Waltz, Cha Cha, Quickstep, Rumba, Tango, Jive, Foxtrot, Paso Doble, Samba, Street, Jazz and Salsa.

The dances usually last around 90 seconds and are accompanied by music from The Strictly Come Dancing Band.

So, let’s take a look at Helen Skelton’s dance performances so far:

Week One

Week one saw Helen and Gorka begin their Strictly Come Dancing friendship with an American Smooth dance routine.

The performance to ‘You Send Me’ by Aretha Franklin, started with Gorka on the piano alone before Helen joined him.

They scored 26 points, getting two 6’s and two 7’s from the judges.

They came in sixth place, scoring the same points as swimmer Ellie Simmonds and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Week Two

Week two saw Helen and Gorka Cha Cha around the stage to Rain on Me by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Instagram page described Helen as the “Cha Cha queen”, before calling it a “fun routine”.

They scored 27 points, getting one 5, two 7’s, and an 8 from the judges.

The duo came in sixth place again this week, this time tying with Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima.

Scottish television presenter Kaye Adams and her partner Kai Widdrington were eliminated from the show.

Week Three

Week three saw Helen and Gorka take part in the highly anticipated movie week.

The pair took over the stage with Grease’s iconic love song, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’.

Dressed as Sandy and Danny from the 1978 movie, they smashed the Viennese Waltz.

They scored 31 points, getting one 7 and three 8’s from the judges.

Week three was the first week that Helen and Gorka, who came fifth place, scored higher than singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola.

BBC Presenter Richie Anderson and his partner Giovanni Pernice were eliminated from the show.

Week Four

Week four saw Helen perform her favourite dance “so far”.

Helen and Gorka “delivered a powerful Paso” to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The television presenter donned a flamenco dress and a classic flamenco hairstyle..

They scored 29 points, getting one 6, one 7, and two 8’s from the judges.

Scores were much higher this week, with Helen and Gorka sitting in 10th place - despite getting more points than when they came sixth place in the first two weeks.

The week four winners wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przstal scored 39 points.

Singer Matt Goss and his partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated from the show.

Week Five

Week five saw Helen and Gorka dance to the Blue Peter theme tune, as the contestants got their groove on to “routines inspired by iconic BBC programming”, to celebrate 100 years of the broadcaster.

The former Blue Peter presenter and her partner “earned their Blue Peter badges” as they took on the Charleston.

They scored 35 points, getting one 8, and three 9’s.

Scoring their highest so far, they came joint first with Hamza and Jowita.

Comedian Jayde Adams and her partner Karen Hauer were eliminated from the show.

Week Six

Week Six is yet to happen, however it will land two days before Halloween... meaning it’s set to be a “Halloween spooktacular”!

The BBC Strictly Instagram has revealed that Helen and Gorka will be doing the Foxtrot to Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs.