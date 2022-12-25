The 22-year-old, who hails from Leeds, performed a Charleston with Strictly professional Amy Dowden. They danced to ‘Good News’, a song from the hit festive flick ‘Nativity!’.

George became the first presenter on CBBC with Down’s Syndrome and is also an actor who has appeared on both stage and screen. He attended St. Peters Primary and then Benton Park High in Rawdon.

The Christmas edition of Strictly aired at 5:10pm on BBC One, and George was joined by the likes of actor Larry Lamb and pop star Nicola Roberts. Despite having praise heaped upon him, George and his partner Amy were not victorious as actress Alexandra Mardel and Kai Widdrington were crowned champions.

George appeared on the show's Christmas special Image: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Below is a selection of tweets shared following George’s dance:

@bettyredondo said: “Oh my, what a tonic was George Webster! I had a smile as wide as the Grand Canyon watching that - what fun! What’s more he was having a ball too. Fantastic stuff.”

@katsitter said: “George on Strictly was 'tears in my eyes' great.. so pleased for him, such an inspiring young man, all their hard work paid off and he's broken through yet another barrier in his young life. Loved how much he loved it, well done to Amy too, they obviously became a close team.”

@rparker1877 said: “George dancing was just so fabulous.”

@labelladonna75 said: “That has just made me smile so much. Well done George!”