People across Leeds and Yorkshire are being urged to use less water after some local reservoirs and rivers hit “below critical level.”

Reservoir levels are almost 15 per cent lower than average for this time of year, according to experts at Yorkshire Water, after the region experienced its driest combined February, March and April for 90 years.

A recent reports found that reservoir stocks across Leeds and Yorkshire decreased by -3.10 to 76.4 per cent in April, their lowest levels since July and August (68 per cent).

Some rivers were also found to be “below critical level” as the recent heatwave looks set to continue into the May 26 bank holiday weekend.

Andy Shaw, head of water production at Yorkshire Water, said: “With the warm weather forecast this week and a Bank Holiday coming up, we know people are more likely to be out enjoying their gardens, which often leads to an increase in water use.

“We always urge customers to use water wisely throughout the year, whatever the weather, and taking a few simple steps can help reduce usage and protect water supplies for the summer and beyond.”

The hot weather in recent weeks has led to an increase in water usage with an additional 80 million litres provided each day by Yorkshire Water, which is the equivalent of Harrogate and York’s daily usage.

The utility company has encouraged gardeners to use a watering can instead of a hose, water plants using leftover water from the washing up bowl and to water plants early in the morning or in the evening to avoid it evaporating.

Leeds has a host of beautiful reservoirs, including Ardsley and Eccup.