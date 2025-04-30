And with the warmer seasons only just getting into gear, there’s plenty of opportunities to come to make the most of the sun.
One of the most opportune ways is to simply find a route to take a walk on, and fortunately Leeds is in no short supply of options.
Check out the gallery below for some our favourite walking spots to bask in the sweltering heat.
1. Leeds Canal Walk
Where better to start than the walk I've travelled most during my time in Leeds? Starting from the centre, the canal path shows off the best off the city's industrial heritage and natural beauty in equal measure, taking in the beauty of Kirkstall Valley and Rodley Nature Reserve before you hit Bramley Hall Park and Calverley Woods on your way to Shipley and Saltaire. | National World
2. Golden Acre Park
Sitting among 179 acres of beautiful woodland along the route of both the Leeds Country Way and the Meanwood Valley Trail, Golden Acre Park attracts plenty of walkers, and is known for its picturesque gardens and circular lakeside walk. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Wetherby Railway Path
This near-10km path along a disused railway line links the villages of Spofforth and Thorp Arch and takes in mystical forestry, stunning agricultural land and, of course, the town of Wetherby. | Archive Photo: Archive
4. NLYP-13-01-2025-Sun worshipers at Roundhay Park in Leeds-YORupload.jpg
Covering 700 acres of parkland, lakes and woodland, walkers in Roundhay Park have plenty of scenic spots to wander around at this popular outdoor spot, incorporating both tarmac paths and woodland routes. | Roundhay Park Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Post Hill
Nestled between Pudsey and Farnley, the Post Hill, which got its name from the Yorkshire Evening Post, is a designated Leeds Nature Area that offers great views across the city. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
6. Harewood House
Situated eight miles north of Leeds city centre, there is over 100 acres of gardens to explore at this beautiful stately home. And Harewood has been home to a deer park since the medieval era with three types of deer spread over 4,000 acres of land that are a delight to wander around. | Contributed Photo: Submitted
