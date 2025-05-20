M621 Leeds: All eight Yorkshire motorway diversions as Elland Road slip road set for overnight closure
Motorists in and around Yorkshire will have up to eight National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and the M1 in both directions past Meadowhall Shopping Centre.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week, including along the M621 at Elland Road...
A1(M)-Northbound
- Tuesday, May 20 - onwards
- 8.30pm - 6am
- A1(M) northbound Jct 44 entry slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways and local network
A1(M)-Southbound
- Tuesday, May 20 - onwards
- 8.30pm - 6am
- A1(M)southbound Jct45 to Jct 42 (M1 Jct48). Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority networks CBS scheme.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, May 20 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, May 20 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 34 to Jct 35. Slip road closure for structure maintenance. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, May 20 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 39 to Jct 38. Carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, May 20 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, May 20 - onwards
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound Jct 28 to Jct 29. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion via national highways and local authority network.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Tuesday May 20 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 2 to Jct 1. Slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.