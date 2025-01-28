Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M62 is set to shut near a key interchange in Yorkshire.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Closures on the M1 carriageway near Rothwell and slip road closures along the M621 has caused widespread disruption in recent weeks.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1(M)-Northbound

Tuesday, January 28 - Wednesday, January 29

8pm - 6am

A64 eastbound and westbound Braham and A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 44 Slip road and lane closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, January 28 - Wednesday, January 29

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 32 to Jct 35a. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, January 28 - Wednesday, January 29

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Tuesday, January 28 - Wednesday, January 29

8pm - 6am

M18 northbound and southbound Jct 5 to Jct 7, M62 eastbound Jct 35 to Jct 36. Carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M621-Both directions

Tuesday, January 28 - Wednesday, January 29

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 2. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.