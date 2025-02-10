Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M1 southbound to M62 westbound link road
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Closures on the M1 carriageway near Rothwell, slip road closures along the M621 and eastbound at Langham Interchange on the M62 has all caused widespread disruption in recent weeks.
Meanwhile last week saw slip road closures along the M1 between junction 32 (Thurcroft Interchange and junction 35 (Thorpe Hesley Interchange).
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M1-Northbound
- Monday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 11
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 31 to Jct 32. Slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 11
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound to M62 westbound link road carriageway closure.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 11
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 11
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 22 to Jct 22. Carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.