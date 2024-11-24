Allerton Bywater: Temporary traffic lights installed on Leeds Road as 35 weeks of Northern Gas works continue
Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers around Leeds Road in Allerton Bywater.
The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.
Phase two of the works, expected to take approximately 35 weeks in total to complete, is set to get underway from tomorrow (Monday, November 25).
Phase Two
- From Monday, November 25 temporary traffic lights will be in place on Leeds Road.
- These will start at the junction of Preston Lane and move along in intervals finishing at the junction of Westfield Grove.
- This section will take approximately 9 weeks to complete.
Phase Three
- From Monday, February 3, 2025 temporary traffic lights will be in place on Brigshaw Lane.
- These will start near the railway line and move towards Preston Lane.
- The lights will continue down Preston Lane and finish at the junction of Brigshaw Drive.
- This section will take approximately 6 weeks to complete.
Advance warning signs will continue to warn motorists of all traffic management measures. they have been planned in collaboration with Wakefield City Council.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].
Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.