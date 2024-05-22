Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A set of temporary traffic lights are set to be installed in south Leeds as part of ongoing gas works.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Tingley.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on Batley Road, starting at the junction of Woollin Avenue. Picture: Google

The work, which has been ongoing since March, is expected to take approximately 17 weeks to complete. It has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

Craig Skinner, Central Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Tingley."

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From Monday, May 27 there will be temporary traffic lights on Batley Road, starting at the junction of Woollin Avenue. These will be in place for approximately 4 weeks.