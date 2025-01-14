Pinfold Lane Methley: Traffic lights to be installed on Leeds route for 18 weeks as part of Northern Gas works
Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work in Methley, Leeds to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.
The pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future.
The project, which is expected to last until July, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.
Chris Reed, Central Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.
“However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses in Methley.”
Traffic management measures are set to be put in place along Pinfold Lane for a period of 18 works - allowing engineers to carry out the work safely and efficiently.
Advance warning signs will be put in place prior to works starting.
From Monday January, 20
- Temporary traffic lights on Barnsdale Road.
- These will sit at the junction of Pinfold Lane and Low Common.
- These will be in place for approximately two weeks.
From Monday, February 3
- Temporary traffic lights on Pinfold Lane.
- These will progress up Pinfold Lane in sections, finishing at the junction with Main Street.
- These lights will be in place for approximately 16 weeks.
For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].
Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
