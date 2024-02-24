Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, shut to all vehicles last week and is to remain shut for up to 28 weeks.

Full diversions will remain in place throughout the lengthy closure. Here's everything you need to know...

The New York Road tunnel closed to all vehicles last Monday (February 12). Picture: James Hardisty

How long will the route be shut?

The New York Road tunnel closed to all vehicles last Monday (February 12) and will remain shut until the autumn to enable essential maintenance of the New York Road Flyover.

Leeds City Council had initially hoped to keep the tunnel open while work took place, however due the level of disruption to traffic flow and workforce safety concerns, a full closure represented the most viable option.

What work is taking place?

City council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on the New York Road Flyover.

Bearing replacement on the flyover is a vital process, that while only completed generally every 25-50 years, is essential to ensure the serviceable life of the flyover is maintained.

What diversions will be in place?

A full traffic management plan with signed diversions is in place, along Marsh Lane and along the A61 past Leeds Bus Station.

During the closure, pedestrians and cyclists can safely cross Marsh Lane under the flyover, managed by the on-site construction team.

A full traffic management plan with signed diversions is in place. Picture: LCC

What has Leeds council said regarding the closure?

Coun Helen Hayden said: "The decision to close New York Road Tunnel to support these essential maintenance works was not taken lightly and was made after careful consideration of safety and potential network delays.

"We apologise for any potential disruption and request road users' patience. The works are vital for the long-term maintenance of this crucial city infrastructure and for maintaining vehicle flow on the inner ring road.”

What has been the public reaction?

The full closure has faced widespread criticism amid a host of local road closures, including to the nearby Armley Gyratory last month.

One resident described navigating Leeds city centre as a "nightmare", while another predicted the closure could delay his commute home by as much as three hours.

What other road closures are in place?

Oxford Place, located just off the Leeds Headrow, has closed for a period of three weeks to allow further extensions to the Leeds PIPES heat network to take place.