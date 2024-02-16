Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apperley Road, between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge, has been closed since August 2023 to allow for flood prevention works to take place.

Located on the Leeds to Bradford route, work has taken place to link the local drainage network to a new surface water pumping station in the car park of the George & Dragon pub.

The route was due to reopen this month but the Yorkshire Evening Post can now exclusively reveal that the closure is set to be extended.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Due to adverse weather conditions in the last few months, and unforeseen complications with the works, there is a need to review the timeline for reopening Apperley Lane.

"Our contractors are finalising their approach, and we will be sharing the details with local residents, businesses and the wider community as soon as possible."

There will continue to be no access for any vehicles, pedestrians, or other road users through this area during this time and the existing pedestrian crossing south of the junction between Apperley Road and Harrogate Road will also remain closed.

