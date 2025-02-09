All 10 Leeds primary and secondary schools rated for curriculum excellence by Ofsted in 2025 so far

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

These are the best-rated Leeds schools for curriculum excellence in 2025 so far.

Leeds is chock full of excellent schools with over over two dozen primary and sceondary schools rated for curriculum and behavioural excellence in 2024.

Since the single headline grades for schools were scrapped, parents will now see schools graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the 10 Leeds schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Good or Outstanding for quality of education in 2025 so far.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Garforth Academy, located on Lidgett Lane, Garforth, was rated Outstanding for quality of education.

1. Garforth Academy

Garforth Academy, located on Lidgett Lane, Garforth, was rated Outstanding for quality of education. | Simon Hulme

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education.

2. St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education. | Google

Gledhow Primary School, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education.

3. Gledhow Primary School

Gledhow Primary School, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gledhow PS/Google

Greenhill Primary School, located in Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education.

4. Greenhill Primary School

Greenhill Primary School, located in Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education. Photo: Google

Yeadon Westfield Infant School, located on Westfield Grove, Yeadon, was rated Good for quality of education.

5. Yeadon Westfield Infant School

Yeadon Westfield Infant School, located on Westfield Grove, Yeadon, was rated Good for quality of education. | Yeadon Westfield/Google/Submit

Leeds City Academy, located on Bedford Field, Woodhouse Cliff, was rated Good for quality of education.

6. Leeds City Academy

Leeds City Academy, located on Bedford Field, Woodhouse Cliff, was rated Good for quality of education. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Related topics:LeedsOfstedPrimary schoolHigh School
