Leeds is chock full of excellent schools with over over two dozen primary and sceondary schools rated for curriculum and behavioural excellence in 2024.

Here are the 10 Leeds schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Good or Outstanding for quality of education in 2025 so far.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Garforth Academy Garforth Academy, located on Lidgett Lane, Garforth, was rated Outstanding for quality of education. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for quality of education. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Gledhow Primary School Gledhow Primary School, located on Lidgett Lane, Roundhay, was rated Good for quality of education. | Gledhow PS/Google Photo Sales

4 . Greenhill Primary School Greenhill Primary School, located in Gamble Hill Drive, Pudsey, was rated Good for quality of education. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Yeadon Westfield Infant School Yeadon Westfield Infant School, located on Westfield Grove, Yeadon, was rated Good for quality of education. | Yeadon Westfield/Google/Submit Photo Sales