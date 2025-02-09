Leeds is chock full of excellent schools with over over two dozen primary and sceondary schools rated for curriculum and behavioural excellence in 2024.
Since the single headline grades for schools were scrapped, parents will now see schools graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
Here are the 10 Leeds schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who have scored a Good or Outstanding for quality of education in 2025 so far.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...