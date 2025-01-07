Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Teaching Hospitals has issued a statement amid “extremely high” demands on their emergency departments.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust declared critical incidents on Tuesday morning, while NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group declared a critical incident at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Monday evening.

One trust said it is seeing “high numbers of older patients with respiratory problems exacerbated by the cold weather,” while experts said the current flu season is the “straw that is breaking the camel’s back” when it comes to urgent care.

While no major incident has been declared, Leeds Teaching Hospitals has warned that attendance in their Emergency Departments are “extremely high.”

Dr Magnus Harrison, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are seeing extremely high attendances in our Emergency Departments (ED).

“Slips, trips and falls from icy conditions, in addition to the impact of cold weather on existing health problems, has led to an increase in patients seeking help and places extra pressure on our already busy teams.

“Patients with life threatening or critical illness or injury are prioritised for treatment and this means some people with clinically less urgent conditions may face longer waits.”

Non-urgent patients have been warned they will face long waits in A&E and have been urged to “consider other options”, such as contacting their GP, visiting a pharmacy or calling NHS 111.

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said it declared a critical incident “due to significant and rising demand for hospital care.”

A number of other trusts, including Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, have posted on X to warn that their emergency departments were very busy.

Dr Harrison added: “If it's an emergency, call 999 and ask for an ambulance. The NHS is still here for you and we urge anyone with health concerns to continue to come forward for care.”