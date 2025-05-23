Buses are set to replace trains for four weeks on a key route in Leeds.

From Monday, May 26 until Friday, June 20, services will be impacted between Huddersfield and Leeds to facilitate Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) work at different sites across this section of the route.

Weekday services will be impacted between Ravensthorpe and Leeds, including trains running through Morley and Batley. Weekend services remain unaffected.

Weekday services will be impacted between Ravensthorpe and Leeds. | Submit/NW

Weekend services between Huddersfield and Dewsbury will be impacted on May 31 - June 1, June 7-8, and June 14-15. Weekday services will remain unaffected during this period.

Andrew Campbell, Sponsor for TRU, said: “This series of work will impact services on both weekdays and weekends, at different points of the route, so I’d encourage customers to plan their journeys in advance at nationalrail.co.uk.

“The upcoming period is key for TRU, where a wide range of upgrades across West Yorkshire will bring us a step closer to faster, more frequent trains with more seats through the area and beyond.”

TRU engineers will complete a series of major upgrades including track renewals, which will help enable faster, more reliable trains in the future.

Overhead line equipment (OLE) foundation installations will also be carried out, enabling electrification to power cleaner, greener trains in the future.

Work to a number of bridges and tunnels will also be completed, whilst site preparation continues at Dewsbury station to facilitate the extension of the platforms, so that longer trains with more seats can stop at the station in the future.

Full details

On weekdays, TransPennine Express won’t be able to run trains on the line between Ravensthorpe and Leeds.

Trains will divert between Huddersfield and Leeds via Wakefield Kirkgate, slightly increasing journey times.

Rail replacement services will connect Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Leeds, and all local stations in between.

On weekends, no trains will be able to run on the section between Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Most services on TPE’s North Route will run to an amended timetable.

Rail replacement operation buses will be in place to ensure travel between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, Leeds and Wakefield.