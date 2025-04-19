Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern has advised passengers travelling from Leeds over Easter weekend to check before they travel.

Northern services running between Leeds-Manchester Victoria and Leeds-York are due to be impacted by engineering works from Saturday, April 19 and Monday, April 21.

Customers are being asked to check before travelling this weekend. Detailed journey times are available on online journey planners as well as the Northern app and website.

Services running between Huddersfield and Dewsbury are also due to be impacted this weekend, as a result of TRU upgrades at Mirfield station.

The following services will be impacted:

Leeds to Manchester Victoria

Trains running between Leeds and Manchester Victoria via Dewsbury will be diverted via Bradford Interchange and Halifax.

They will not call at Cottingley, Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse.

Trains will not run between Leeds and Bradford Interchange via Dewsbury or between Leeds and York via Garforth.

Rail replacement buses will run between Halifax and Dewsbury and affected customers will also be able to travel on TransPennine Express services.

Leeds to York

Northern’s stopping services between Leeds and York (calling at Cross Gates, Garforth, East Garforth, Micklefield, and Church Fenton) will be temporarily operated by TransPennine Express.

The timetable will remain the same and Northern tickets will still be valid on these services, even though they will be run by TPE.

Northern tickets will only be valid on these specific replacement services and customers cannot use them on other TPE services.

Wigan Wallgate to Leeds

These services will be diverted via Bradford Interchange and will not call at Brighouse, Mirfield, Ravensthorpe, Batley and Morley.

Please note, these services do not run on Sundays.

Huddersfield to Leeds (direct)

These services will not run.

A rail replacement bus service will run twice an hour between Huddersfield and Leeds.

The estimated journey time is 50 minutes.