Train services between Leeds and York are set to be hit by disruption over five consecutive weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the weekends of June 7-8, June 14-15, June 21-22, June 28-29, and July 5-6, trains between Leeds and York, and Leeds and Selby, will be diverted via Castleford.

TRU’s Enterprise approach, which has meant full integration with train operators TransPennine Express and Northern, means that the majority of customers will be kept on trains through diversionary routes. Local stations will be served by rail replacement buses. Weekday services remain unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the five weekends, teams will start work on the next phase of electrification between Church Fenton and Leeds, with the first overhead wires being installed along a 6km section of the line through Barkston Ash and Huddleston, which will supply the power for faster, greener electric trains in the future.

Trains running between Leeds and York will be impacted by works on the weekends of June 7-8, June 14-15, June 21-22, June 28-29, and July 5-6. | Submit/NW

Chris Nutton, Major Projects & TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: “It’s great to see that the work is progressing well between Leeds and York, which takes us closer to a fully electrified line that will benefit our customers and the areas we serve for years to come.

“On these five weekends, TPE services will run to an amended timetable, with services between Leeds and York diverted via Castleford to keep customers on trains as much as possible.

“Please be aware that on the weekends of 7-8, 14-15 June and 5-6 July, TRU work will also take place between Manchester and Dewsbury, so please check before you travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross Gates Station Road bridge will be demolished on the weekend of June 14-15, before the new bridge framework and bridge deck is moved into position by crane on the weekend of July 5-6.

This will allow overhead line equipment to be fitted through the station and beyond, which means cleaner, greener, electrified services for customers in the future – once electrification is complete across the entire route, it is estimated that 108,000 tonnes of carbon emissions will be saved every year.

Further bridge construction will also take place on the weekend of July 5-6 near Church Fenton, when girders for the new Rose Lane highway bridge will be installed over the railway line. When complete, this new bridge will enable three private level crossings to be closed and replaced with a safer alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the weekends of June 21-22 and 28-29, engineers will be renewing 750m of track between Cross Gates and Killingbeck to provide smoother, more reliable journeys for customers; and installing a new set of track points to enable trains to change from one line to another, which will help to keep customers moving by train during a future stage of the programme.