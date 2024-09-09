Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation as Park Row and Armley Town Street shut
Park Row, Leeds city centre will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday 10 to Wednesday, September 11, 11.30pm to 5am each night.
Services 33 and 34 towards Kirkstall will divert via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane using bus stop Station B. Service N1 will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow and Albion Street.
Easterly Road, Beechwood will also be closed due to roadworks from Monday 9 to Tuesday, September 17, between 7pm and midnight Monday to Friday.
Services 49, 50, 50A, X98 and X99 will divert in both directions as a result.
Meanwhile Pudsey 10K, Armley Festival and Autumn Festival in Rothwell will all cause disruption to as many as a dozen services this weekend (September 14 and 15).
Meanwood Road and Galloway Lane remain closed due to junction and gas main replacement works respectively.
In a welcome boost city services, Otley Road and Hunslet Road have both now reopened after separate sets of works.
Significant disruption continues around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley routes.
