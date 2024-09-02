Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of key bus routes in Leeds are set to face disruption.

Otley Road, Guiseley is closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 33 and 34 towards Leeds diverting via Ings Lane, Netherfield Road & Oxford Road.

Hunslet Road remains closed due to resurfacing works from Tuesday, August 27 to Wednesday, September 4, 8pm to 6am each night. Services 12, 13, 13A , 74, 110, 444 and 446 will all face diversions.

Bus routes in Leeds are set to face disruption. | Tony Johnson

In Potternewton, Harehills Lane will be closed due to Yorkshire Water works on Thursday, September 5 from 7.30pm to 2am. Service 91 will divert via Avenue Hill, Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane.

Cross Green Lane, Chapel Street and Manor Road will also face closures with the 62 and 444 services facing diversions.

Meanwhile, Meanwood Road and Galloway Lane will remain closed this week due to junction and gas main replacement works respectively.