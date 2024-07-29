Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations including Armley Gyratory and Allerton Bywater
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lane closures both inbound and outbound remain in place along the A58 Armley Gyratory, they are expected to last up to six months to allow for construction works to safely take place.
Bus services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may experience possible delays during these works.
Main Street, Allerton Bywater is closed due to roadworks from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 9.
Service 163 will divert via Barnsdale Road and Park Lane.
Eastbound closures remain in place along the Stanningley Bypass to allow repairs to joints on lane one and two.
The pavement joint repairs will be carried out on the A647 between Swinnow Lane and the pedestrian bridge which connects Spring Valley Crescent to Wellstone Garth. Services 4, 4F and X11 will divert.
Ninelands Lane, Garforth is closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, July 24 to Wednesday, August 28. Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue, Fairburn Drive and Green Lane.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
In a welcome boost to city services, Call Lane in Leeds city centre has reopened following a five night closure.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52 return to their normal routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.