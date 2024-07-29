Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of Leeds buses are set to face diversions this week.

Lane closures both inbound and outbound remain in place along the A58 Armley Gyratory, they are expected to last up to six months to allow for construction works to safely take place.

Bus services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may experience possible delays during these works.

Main Street, Allerton Bywater is closed due to roadworks from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 9.

Service 163 will divert via Barnsdale Road and Park Lane.

The pavement joint repairs will be carried out on the A647 between Swinnow Lane and the pedestrian bridge which connects Spring Valley Crescent to Wellstone Garth. Services 4, 4F and X11 will divert.

Ninelands Lane, Garforth is closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, July 24 to Wednesday, August 28. Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue, Fairburn Drive and Green Lane.

In a welcome boost to city services, Call Lane in Leeds city centre has reopened following a five night closure.