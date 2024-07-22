Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key Leeds city centre route is set to shut this week.

Call Lane in Leeds city centre is closed due to roadworks from today (Monday, July 22) to Friday, July 26 between 7pm and 5am each night.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52 will divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

| James Hardisty

Green Hill Road, Armley closed due to roadworks on Tuesday, July 23 from 7pm to 11pm.

Services 16 and 16A will divert via Stanningley Road and Armley Ridge Road in both directions.

Ninelands Lane, Garforth is closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, July 24 to Wednesday, August 28.

Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue, Fairburn Drive and Green Lane.

Elland Road, Beeston will remain closed due to roadworks until Wednesday, July 24, 8.30pm - 6am each night.

Services 51 and 52 will remain on the M621 to junction 1 and will then divert via the Ring Road Cottingley to resume a normal route at Churwell Hill. Service 55C will divert via M621.

Upper Town Street, Bramley has reopened following Yorkshire Water works - services 16, 16A, 49 and 91 will resume their normal routes.