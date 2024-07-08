Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Armley Gyratory and Bridge Street, Morley shut
Starting from today (Monday, July 8) there will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, lasting up to six months to allow for construction works to safely take place.
Bus services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may experience possible delays during these works.
In Morley, Bridge Street and Asquith Street will be shut until Friday, July 12.
Service 52 will divert via Britannia Road roundabout, while services 205 and 425 will divert via Victoria Road, Ingle Avenue and Horsfall Street.
Kirk Lane, Yeadon is also set to be closed due to roadworks from until Friday, July 19 between 6.30pm and midnight each day. Service A3 will divert via A65, Henshaw Lane and Harper Lane in both directions.
Meanwhile Lumby Lane, East Keswick will be closed due to roadworks on Wednesday, July 10, from 8am to 6pm. Service 923 will divert via Whitegate, Crabtree Lane and Harewood Road in both directions.
In a welcome boost to city services, Rodley Lane and Haigh Moor Road have both now reopened (Friday, July 5) following closures.
