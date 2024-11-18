Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds city centre street is set to shut for resurfacing works.

Regent Street in Mabgate will be closed due to resurfacing works from today (Monday, November 18) to Friday, November 29. Services 42, X98 and X99 will all divert.

The outbound section of the route, running from Eastgate to Sheepscar Street South, will be closed November 18-22. While the inbound section towards Leeds, running from Sheepscar St South/Roseville Road to Eastgate, will be closed November 25-29.

Regent Street in Mabgate will be closed due to resurfacing works from today. | Google

In Meanwood, Stainbeck Avenue remains closed due to Northern Gas works from Tuesday 12 to Monday, November 25. Service 38 will divert via Parkside Road and Stonegate Road in both directions.

Meanwhile Bridge Road, Boston Spa will be closed due to bridge inspection works on Sunday (November 24) from 6.30am to midday. Service 7 will divert via A168, Wattle Syke Roundabout and A659 to Moor End in both directions.

In a welcome boost to city services, Duncan Street and New Market Street have both reopened following resurfacing work.

Sir George Martin Drive has also reopened after closing to allow for carriageway resurfacing and the introduction of a speed table, as associated with the development works off East Moor Lane in Adel.