The local authority has signed off on plans to resurface over 138km worth of city roads amid growing complaints over potholes.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request in January found that Leeds City Council recorded nearly 5,000 more potholes in 2023 than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local authority has signed off on plans to resurface over 138km worth of city roads. Pictures: NW

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "The works programme for 2024/25, which covers around 138km of the adopted road network is currently going through the approval process and should hopefully be published by the end of the month.

"All streets are assessed on a rolling 4 years cycle, and are then prioritised on their condition. The programme is a mix of preventative and resurfacing works, to allow us to maintain the assets in the most effective manner possible within the budgets available."

There were 8,723 recorded potholes in Leeds during 2019, compared to 13,722 in 2023. This change represented a near 60 per cent increase over the last five years.

In July of last year, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced more than £73million would be made available to tackle potholes and resurface roads – with more than £17million pledged to Leeds.