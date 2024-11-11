Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Duncan Street and New Market Street shut

Published 11th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST
Two closures in Leeds city centre are set to cause widespread bus disruption this week.

Duncan Street in Leeds city centre will be closed due to resurfacing works from today (Monday, November 11) until 4am on Wednesday (November 13).

Corn Exchange bus stops H, I and J on Duncan Street will be out of use during these works, while services 5, 5A, 19, 19A, 22, 28, 40, 64, 74, 163, 444, 446, X98 and X99 will all be diverted.

Duncan Street and New Market Street are set to shut.Duncan Street and New Market Street are set to shut.
Duncan Street and New Market Street are set to shut. | NW/Google

Then from Wednesday until Friday (November 13-15), New Market Street will be shut due to similar resurfacing works.

Corn Exchange bus stops A, B, E and F on New Market Street and Corn Exchange I on Duncan Street will all be out of use during these works. Services 2, 3, 3A, 5, 5A, 12, 13, 13A, 19, 19A, 22, 28, 40, 47, 51, 52, 74, 163, 444, 446, X98 and X99 will all be diverted.

In Guiseley, Otley Road will be closed due to roadworks on Monday 11 and Tuesday, November 12 from 9pm to 6am each night. Services 27, 33 and 34 will divert.

Meanwhile, Bridge Street in Morley, Stainbeck Avenue in Meanwood and Oldfield Lane in New Wortley will all face individual periods of closure.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

On Sunday (November 17), Sir George Martin Drive will be closed on Sunday, November 17 to allow for carriageway resurfacing and the introduction of a speed table, as associated with the development works off East Moor Lane in Adel.

In a welcome boost to services, Wellington Road and Morris Lane, Kirkstall have both reopened following roadworks.

