A brand-new sales centre is set to open at the Adel Square residential development in north Leeds.

Opening for the first time to the general public on Saturday, June 22, the “state-of-the-art” facility will showcase the brand new development in Adel to potential homebuyers.

On completion, Adel Square will provide 72 high quality sustainable new homes, including the sympathetic conversion of a series of listed buildings alongside new-built homes.

Adel Square is a brand-new residential development in north Leeds. | Advent Developers

The scheme offers two, three, found and five-bedroom properties on the 12 acre site, surrounded by landscaping, trees, enhanced ecology and improved footpaths and a woodland walk, and has already received “rave reviews” from locals and interested stakeholders, according to sales advisor Debbie Nelson.

She said: “We held an event for the local community and other interested parties who were lavish in their praise of the plans for the site and the progress which is being made.

“I have worked on many residential schemes across the north of England and in my opinion the combination of location and property choice makes Adel Square extra special.

“I am already envious of those lucky people who are going to call this place home.”

Adel Square sits alongside open countryside with direct access to the nearby Adel Wood Nature Reserve and the Meanwood Valley trail.

It is also within easy reach of major commuter routes such as the outer ring road (A6120) and Otley Road (A660), and 15 minutes from Leeds city centre.

Adel Square, which is the latest development by Yorkshire-based Advent Developments, is also close to a range of schools and amenities.

The development mixes carefully converted listed buildings and new-built homes. | Advent Developments

Tim Reeve of Advent Developments said: “We love regenerating historic buildings and breathing new life into these wonderful spaces.

“At Adel Square they will sit effortlessly alongside new-build homes to create a truly wonderful and unique environment.”