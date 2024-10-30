Major road changes are set to be put in place on a new housing estate in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (October 28), work got underway to construct a new zebra crossing and extended footway on Sir George Martin Drive, associated with the development works off East Moor Lane in Adel.

The scheme is expected to take three weeks and contractors for Leeds City Council will operate two-way temporary traffic signals during working hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is underway to construct a new zebra crossing and extended footway on Sir George Martin Drive. | Google/Advent

A council spokesperson said: "In conjunction with a new development on land at the former Eastmoor School we are making a range of improvements.

“Works on a new zebra crossing will take place over the next three weeks, with additional changes to extend the 20mph zone, introduce new parking restrictions, a one-way system and a bus turning point to follow by the end of the financial year.

“These improvements are designed to ensure that existing and new areas of Adel are safe for pedestrians and road users alike.

"Every effort will be made to minimise disruption for residents. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience and recommend residents to plan ahead and factor any disruption into their travel arrangements."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir George Martin Drive will then be closed on Sunday, November 17 to allow for carriageway resurfacing and the introduction of a speed table. Signed diversions will be installed on site to notify drivers in advance.

On completion, the new Adel Square scheme will provide 72 high quality sustainable new homes, including the sympathetic conversion of a series of listed buildings alongside new-built homes.