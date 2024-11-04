A key route in Leeds is set for overnight closures.

Wellington Road will be closed due to roadworks tonight (Monday, November 4) and tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 5) from 8pm to 5.30am each night.

James Hardisty

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will all follow normal routes to the Armley Gyratory before diverting accordingly.

Elsewhere Morris Lane, Kirkstall will remain closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice, while Yorkshire water continues to carry out to carry out emergency repairs to a burst water main on Whitehall Road.

Meanwhile traffic continues to be diverted away from Water Lane after a sink hole appeared along the route last week.

Dewsbury Road in Hunslet is set to reopen following a closure in the early hours of this morning.

In a welcome boost to city services, Burras Lane and Weetwood lane have both reopened after respective closures.