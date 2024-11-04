Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Wellington Road set for overnight closure

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST
A key route in Leeds is set for overnight closures.

Wellington Road will be closed due to roadworks tonight (Monday, November 4) and tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 5) from 8pm to 5.30am each night.

placeholder image
James Hardisty

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 42 will all follow normal routes to the Armley Gyratory before diverting accordingly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere Morris Lane, Kirkstall will remain closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice, while Yorkshire water continues to carry out to carry out emergency repairs to a burst water main on Whitehall Road.

Meanwhile traffic continues to be diverted away from Water Lane after a sink hole appeared along the route last week.

Dewsbury Road in Hunslet is set to reopen following a closure in the early hours of this morning.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

In a welcome boost to city services, Burras Lane and Weetwood lane have both reopened after respective closures.

Related topics:LeedsBusesArmley GyratoryDiversionsRoad Closures
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice