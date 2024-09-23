Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions as M62 to Manchester reopens after bridge works
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
In recent weeks, closures to the M621 at Holbeck, M1 at Meadowhall and A1(M) near Leeds Festival has caused a host of disruption.
But in a welcome boost, Network Rail and National Highways work to dismantle and remove Castleton rail bridge - shutting a section of the M62 to Manchester - has been completed.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1-Southbound
- Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24
- 8pm - 6am
- A1 northbound and southbound. Jct 65 Birtley to Jct 69 Coalhouse Carriageway closures and lane closures for major project widening works.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 59 Bradbury Carriageway closures and lane closure for lighting renewal.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 48 carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network concrete barrier scheme.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24
- 9pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 34 to Jct 37, M18 northbound and southbound Jct 6 to Jct 7 Carriageway, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
