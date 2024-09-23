Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of motorway works are set to remain in place across Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Work to dismantle and remove Castleton rail bridge has been completed. | Network Rail

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1-Southbound

Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24

8pm - 6am

A1 northbound and southbound. Jct 65 Birtley to Jct 69 Coalhouse Carriageway closures and lane closures for major project widening works.

A1(M)-Southbound

Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24

8pm - 6am

A1M northbound and southbound. Jct 59 Bradbury Carriageway closures and lane closure for lighting renewal.

M1-Northbound

Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24

8.30pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 48 carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network concrete barrier scheme.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24

9pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 34 to Jct 37, M18 northbound and southbound Jct 6 to Jct 7 Carriageway, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.